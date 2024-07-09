Manchester United is working hard to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season. They have made a new and better offer to Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, a 22-year-old center-back. Last month, Everton turned down a £35 million bid from United, asking for nearly double that amount for their young player.

Manchester United’s transfer plans

United has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Branthwaite, offering him a long-term contract worth £160,000 per week. However, the transfer fee remains a significant hurdle. To overcome this, Manchester United has submitted an improved bid of £45 million, with an additional potential £5 million in add-ons. They hope this increased offer will bring Everton to the negotiating table and secure one of their top targets.

This deal is part of United’s broader strategy to add four new key players to Erik ten Hag’s squad. The club’s management recently held a meeting to discuss other potential transfers, including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

United is keen on bringing De Ligt, a 24-year-old Dutch defender who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, to Old Trafford. They believe a £43 million fee could secure his services. De Ligt's familiarity with Ten Hag's style and tactics makes him an ideal candidate to strengthen United's backline. Meanwhile, talks with Bologna for Zirkzee, another Dutch player, are at an advanced stage. The young striker has a buyout clause of £34 million, making him an attractive option to bolster United’s attacking options.

Additionally, Manchester United aims to strengthen their midfield. One of their top targets for this position is 23-year-old Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. The club is also considering England Euro 2024 star Marc Guehi as an alternative if they cannot finalize the deal for Branthwaite.

Player exits to comply with regulations

To comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, United must sell some players. Mason Greenwood appears to be the first player set to leave. Marseille has offered £27 million for Greenwood and a significant sell-on clause. Greenwood, who won the player of the season award while on loan at Getafe in La Liga last term, recently had talks at Carrington but did not train with the squad. He has been informed that he has no future at United. Other clubs interested in him include Lazio, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia.

Victor Lindelof, another player on United’s potential exit list, has attracted interest from Fenerbahce. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being monitored by Galatasaray and West Ham. Scott McTominay is a target for Fulham and Everton. Despite rejecting a £30 million ($38.42 million) offer from West Ham last summer, United might now consider selling the Scotland international as he seeks more regular playing time. Selling McTominay would result in a 100% profit, crucial for United's compliance with profit and sustainability regulations.

Manchester United’s summer clear-out is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad and make it more competitive. The funds generated from these sales are expected to be reinvested into acquiring new players who can contribute immediately to the team's success.

Manchester United is actively pursuing several high-profile signings to bolster its squad. Its improved offer for Jarrad Branthwaite signals its commitment to strengthening its defense. At the same time, the club is exploring additional signings and managing player departures to maintain financial health. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final outcomes of these transfer negotiations, which could significantly shape United’s prospects for the upcoming season. The upcoming pre-season matches will be crucial in setting the tone for the new campaign and giving supporters a glimpse of the future.