Manchester United have been following the development of West Ham United captain Declan Rice for a long time. The English midfielder has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since his debut for the Hammers in 2017.

Rice would fit Erik ten Hag’s module perfectly, looking at his position and age. However, West Ham manager David Moyes has put a price tag of £100m on his captain. Despite Arsenal’s initial interest, it looks like Manchester City are now in the race to sign him and are set to launch their opening bid. However, all is not gloomy for the Red Devils, and they could get the following alternatives to save their transfer window plans.

Firstly, we can look at Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad midfielder has been one of the best defensive midfielders in La Liga this season. Although he is more suited to go to FC Barcelona this summer, Manchester United have a chance to hijack this move. On average, the midfielder wins six duels per game and can act as an enforcer in the Red Devils’ midfield.

Secondly, we have Ibrahim Sangare, the most obtainable option in this list. The 25-year-old has been unhappy since Ruud Van Nistelrooy's departure as PSV Eindhoven's manager. It is reported that the Eredivise club would be happy to move their midfielder on. The Ivory Coast international has been one of the standout players for PSV this season, scoring eight goals. He also averages seven successful passes per game. Although he has four years left on his deal, the Dutch club can lower his fee due to his disappointment with Van Nistelrooy’s exit.

Thirdly, we have Edson Alvarez on the list. Ten Hag would need to return to his former club and lure another player from them. Alvarez’s biggest strength is his aerial presence; he averages seven successful aerial duels per game. Moreover, he averages nine successful passes in the final third.