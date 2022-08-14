Manchester United weighing shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move after ugly Brentford defeat

The start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been nothing short of a disaster for Manchester United, and after just two games, the club is reportedly mulling a stunning move involving Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Portuguese striker continues to unsuccessfully seek out a new club, Manchester United appear to have grown tired of his antics. According to a shocking SkySports report, the club is considering terminating Ronaldo’s contract altogether if he doesn’t improve his attitude.

It’s not difficult to see that Ronaldo has grown frustrated with his second Manchester United stint. He’s been lobbying for a move away all offseason, though no team seems willing to take him on at this juncture. While Ronaldo hasn’t publicly stated he wants to leave Manchester, it’s clear for all to see that he isn’t happy with his situation.

That was made further clear after he and teammate Diogo Dalot were seen leaving a preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano before the end of the game. Ronaldo was subbed off the pitch after the first half and rather than join his teammates on the sideline, he was spotted by fans heading toward the Old Trafford parking lot.

After starting on the bench during United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on the opening day of the campaign, Ronaldo failed to make much of an impact in the embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday. Rumors surfaced on Sunday that his agent, Jorge Mendes, had unsuccessfully offered Ronaldo’s services to both Inter and AC Milan, though neither Italian club expressed interest a deal.

Terminating Ronaldo’s contract outright would be a wild move from Manchester United, but this is a club in dire need of a major shakeup. If Ronaldo doesn’t put in work towards improving his attitude, he may well pout himself out of Manchester altogether.