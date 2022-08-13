Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United on Saturday. After losing 2-1 to Brighton in the Premier League opener last weekend, Erik ten Hag’s side were absolutely embarrassed in London, suffering a devastating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, who just came up to the top flight last term.

United fans are livid over the result and Twitter blew up after dropping another three points which put the club at the bottom of the table.

Here are some of the reactions:

I love David de gea and I believe he is a top goalkeeper on his days. But I think Manchester United needs to be on the look out for a long term replacement now! #MUFC — Segun Hassan (@Afobajetweets) August 13, 2022

Manchester United in August 2022 pic.twitter.com/SuLJKVUMNb — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 13, 2022

To be honest, Bleacher Report might’ve topped the list as they absolutely roasted Manchester United with two savage tweets. A lot of fans have pleaded for the Glazer Family to give up ownership of the Red Devils, while others are already believing ten Hag isn’t the right man for the job. To be honest, he hasn’t exactly implemented a lot of changes in their system yet.

United conceded two goals within the first 20 minutes that frankly shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Cristiano Ronaldo turned the ball over in his own half and then Josh Da Silva unleashed a long range strike from outside the box that David De Gea completely botched. Just minutes later, he then set up Christian Eriksen up for failure with a senseless pass to the top of the box where the Dane was under serious pressure and had his pocket picked before Mathias Jansen slotted home.

Manchester United was down four goals by the 35th minute and while they had some chances in the final third, the squad looked rather toothless. Cristiano also failed to make his presence felt after being put back into the starting XI.

This is also the first time since the 1989-90 campaign they’ve gone scoreless through their first two EPL fixtures (it was an own goal against Brighton). Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Manchester United has now gone scoreless in each of its first 2 Premier League fixtures; the first time doing so since 1989-90. This also marked the clubs first loss to Brentford since the 1938 FA Cup. pic.twitter.com/xMYiDzwzeO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 13, 2022

Manchester United is in utter disarray. From here, the only way to go is up. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier with Liverpool their next opposition in league action on Monday, August 22nd.