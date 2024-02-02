Discover the latest developments as Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez sustains a potential foot injury in a 4-3 victory against Wolves.

Manchester United faced a tense encounter against Wolves, emerging victorious with a 4-3 scoreline. Still, the win came at a potential cost as defender Lisandro Martinez hobbled off the pitch with a bandaged foot. The Argentine, who recently made a triumphant return from a foot injury that had kept him sidelined since September, appeared to sustain a new injury to his left foot during the challenging clash at Molineux.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, decided to substitute Martinez, who was then seen in the away dugout receiving treatment from the club's medical team. This latest setback is worrisome for Martinez, considering the promising trajectory of his return to action. The World Cup winner had showcased his prowess in the recent draw against Tottenham, marking his first appearance after recovering from the initial foot injury.

The timing of this potential setback is unfortunate for Manchester United, given their existing defensive concerns. With Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof already on the sidelines but making strides in their comebacks, Martinez's injury adds another layer of complexity to the team's defensive lineup. Additionally, the absence of key players such as Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka compounds the Red Devils' challenges.

United supporters expressed their apprehensions on social media, with one fan noting, “This doesn't look good.” The anticipation surrounding Martinez's return had been high, as many believed his presence could mark a turning point for United under Erik ten Hag.

Since joining from Ajax last summer, the 26-year-old defender has made a significant impact, amassing 53 appearances for the club and contributing a goal. As Manchester United navigates through a demanding season, Martinez's fitness remains crucial to the team's aspirations for success under their new manager. The Red Devils will closely monitor the extent of Martinez's injury, hoping for a swift recovery as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the relentless nature of elite football.