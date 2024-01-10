A new Star Wars movie is on the way inspired by the Disney+ series.

A new Star Wars film called The Mandalorian & Grogu is on the way.

Lucasfilm announced the news on Tuesday, Deadline reports.

A new Star Wars movie called Mandalorian & Grogu in the works

It will be directed and produced by Jon Favreau. Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will also produce.

The movie is based on the popular Disney+ series, the Mandalorian. It's about a bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) whose real name is Din Djarin. It debuted in 2019.

As for Grogu, it's often referred to as Baby Yoda. He's the cute green creature that dons a coat.

Will Pascal reprise his role in the new film? It's not confirmed yet. However, in development is a fourth season of the series.

Favreau said, “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kennedy added.

Production of the film will begin in 2024.

Disney's calendar keeps changing, Variety states. There's an untitled Star Wars movie set for May 22, 2026. Plus, there's one scheduled on Dec. 18, 2026, and a 3rd movie on Dec. 17, 2027.

The Rise of Skywalker was the last Star Wars film to land in theaters. It's not known for sure when The Mandalorian & Grogu will arrive. However, we can assume it will feel like lightyears as we patiently wait.