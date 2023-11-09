After 188 days, SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative deal with the studios to end the strike. Details of the agreement have not been announced.

The SAG-AFTRA strike will end at 12:01 A.M. Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After 118 days, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the preliminary agreement. The new three-year contract will be submitted to the union's national board on Nov. 10, Friday for approval.

The actors' union announced the tentative agreement on Wednesday, after approximately two weeks of renewed negotiations. The AMPTP initially gave the union a 5 P.M. Wednesday deadline.

Details on the agreement have not been announced yet. The union will most likely issue a statement before they ratify it.

The negotiations restarted on Oct. 2 after SAG-AFTRA started the strike in July 14. Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and NBCUniversal chiefs sat down with the union negotiators.

However, the studios walked out on Oct. 11 when SAG-AFTRA proposed to charge a fee for every streaming subscriber. The union's chief negotiator was mystified at the move. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that proposal was “a bridge too far.”

Both sides returned to the negotiating table on Oct. 24 with a better offer, but progress was still slow. On Saturday, the studios presented their “last, best and final” offer.

However, that offer didn't satisfy the union's questions on how artificial intelligence would affect the performers' compensation. The AI question has long been one of the sticking points on which SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP couldn't agree.

After more than six weeks of work stoppage, which included numerous stops and starts of negotiations, expectations are high when it comes to the deal. The union hasn't announced when they will ratify the vote.