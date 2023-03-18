My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The San Diego Padres very nearly made it all the way to the World Series last season with only Manny Machado and Juan Soto leading the way. Now, they have added Xander Bogaerts in free agency, and will be getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back once he serves the final 20 games of his 80-game suspension. And for the first time since uniting these stars, they will be taking the field together in Spring Training for the Padres.

Talk about a star-studded lineup. Pitchers are going to have quite a bit of trouble getting through four of the best hitters in the league in succession to kick games off, and it’s not as if the rest of their lineup is bad either. On paper, this is one of the most fearsome lineups in the entire MLB, and it will be worth tuning into their upcoming outing to see how much havoc they are able to wreak.

Of course, it’s not set in stone that this lineup will immediately take the league by storm. As previously mentioned, Tatis will be missing time as he finishes serving his suspension, and after getting traded from the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto’s initial numbers with the Padres were fairly disappointing. It will take awhile for these guys to learn how to play alongside each other.

That doesn’t mean they won’t strike fear into the hearts of their opponents, and today is the first time we will get to see all of these guys in action together. While the game itself means nothing considering it’s just a Spring Training contest, this lineup could result in some must-see baseball, and it will be worth tuning in to get a glimpse of what they are capable of producing.