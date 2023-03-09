The San Diego Padres are loaded with talent after signing Xander Bogaerts, trading for Juan Soto, and finally getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back on the field after a series of injuries and a PED suspension. Tatis has been playing in Spring Training, although his bat hasn’t gotten going just yet.

Despite the slow start, Padres manager Bob Melvin isn’t worried, per 97.3 The Fan.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is 0-for-13 with two walks to begin the Cactus League season. Today marks the first time he'll play in back-to-back days. Padres manager Bob Melvin: "He's going to hit…the last thing I'm worried about is Fernando Tatis hitting or not." pic.twitter.com/hwsYWGlRnM — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 9, 2023

Tatis made his long-awaited return to the field in Spring Training, but he has started off 0-13 with a pair of walks in the Cactus League. Nonetheless, Melvin isn’t worried, and why should he be? Tatis is set to play in a back-to-back for the first time since returning, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares.

Tatis is one of the most electric players in the entire MLB, and he missed the whole 2022 season, so rust is expected for a lay-off of that length. In 2021, Tatis played in 130 games, hitting 42 home runs with 97 RBIs and a .282 batting average while being named an All-Star.

This year, his numbers can grow even more, especially with Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, and Manny Machado around him in the lineup, not to mention Jake Cronenworth and veteran slugger Nelson Cruz.

Tatis has games left to serve on his suspension, but whenever he returns to the field in the regular season, we will finally see the loaded Padres lineup. Bob Melvin isn’t concerned for now, and he has no reason to be worried about his superstar franchise player.