The Toronto Maple Leafs have their backs against the wall. They are now trailing the Florida Panthers in their second-round series, 2-0, following a devastating 3-2 loss in Game 2 on Thursday night at home. Despite the unenviable situation of the Maple Leafs at the moment, Toronto center Ryan O’Reilly isn’t sweating a lot.

“It’s a long series. There’s a lot of hockey left and we have to keep building our game, get better as we go, Ryan O’Reilly said after Game 2, per Chris Johnston of TSN. “I’m not worried,” O’Reilly added.

The last thing the Maple Leafs don’t want to lose right now is their poise. Being down 2-0 in a series is not an ideal position to be in, but it’s not insurmountable either. Ryan O’Reilly and the Maple Leafs, however, definitely need to win Game 3 on Sunday, which s going to be easier said than done because the next two games will be played at Florida’s home. There is a chance that the Maple Leafs have already played their last game of the 2022-23 NHL season, but that’s not something Ryan O’Reilly and company would want to think about at the moment.

The Maple Leafs actually looked as though they were on their way to tie the series against the Panthers at 1-1 when Ryan O’Reilly put Toronto ahead in Game 2, 2-0, with a goal in the first period. However, the Panthers would shut down Toronto’s offense the rest of the way while scoring three goals in a row.

Ryan O’Reilly has won the Stanley Cup before with the St. Louis Blues. He knows what it takes to go all the way and raise the Cup. The Maple Leafs will just have to trust in his words and focus on the goal and not on the losses.