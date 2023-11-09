The defensive woes continue for the Maple Leafs, who were handed a 6-3 loss by the Senators in front of a very unhappy crowd.

Another game, another collapse for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The boo birds were out in full force at Scotiabank Arena as the Ottawa Senators hung six goals on their Canadian counterparts, winning 6-3 and sending a reeling Leafs team to 6-5-2.

Toronto has lost five of their last six, giving up an astounding 26 goals in that span. Head coach Sheldon Keefe was not at all happy with his team's defensive performance — especially in the third period — on Wednesday night.

“We've got to pull together here to keep pucks out of our net,” Keefe said, according to The Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan.

“It's out of control. We sit in here, and we celebrate guys who score big numbers and score a ton and all that kind of stuff. We don't talk enough about what we give up. That's the reality. We've got to prioritize keeping the puck out of our net.”

With Wednesday's loss, the Maple Leafs have now allowed 47 goals over their first 13 contests. That's the third most in the NHL.

“Some of it is individual, some of it is collective within the structure,” the bench boss continued after describing his level of concern over the club's defensive play as very high. “Some of it is just being committed to it, you know?”

John Klingberg getting exposed

The free agent signing of offensive defenseman John Klingberg has been one move that has blown up on new GM Brad Treliving. The Swede is a -8 on the season, exacerbated by being on the ice for four five-on-five goals against the Sens on Wednesday.

He was demoted to the third pairing in the third period and replaced by William Lagesson.

“We need to protect [Klingberg] better,” Keefe said. “Our fans deserve better.”

Sheldon Keefe is certainly right about that, and the the leash is always going to be short in a hockey market that faces such intense scrutiny. It's been shooting gallery after shooting gallery in Toronto's seven home games; they've given up four or more goals in all of them.

The Maple Leafs will look to get back on the right track against the lowly Calgary Flames in front of these same fans on Friday night.