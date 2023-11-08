It is a battle of two Canadian teams as the Ottawa Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Senators-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Senators enter the game at 406 on the season, losers of two straight and five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring with a goal seven minutes into the game, but Victor Hedman tied it up in the first period. In the second period, Brayden Point would score twice, and the Lightning would score three times to take a 4-1 lead. Point would end the game with a hat trick, and the Lighting would go on to win 6-4. The issues for the Senators extend to off the ice too, as they just fired their GM due to an issue that cost them a draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs come into the game at 6-4-2 but broke a four-game losing streak last time out. They faced the Tampa Bay Lightning as well last time out and were up 1-0 just 3:42 into the game. The Lightning would score four times in the remainder of the first period, including two goals by Nikita Kucherov to lead after one period. In the second, Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period to make it a one-goal game. They would score two more in the first 2:03 of the third to take the lead, but Brandon Hagel tied the game with 17:34 left. In overtime, Calle Jarnkrok would score his second of the game to give the Maple Leafs the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Maple Leafs Odds

Ottawa Senators: +150

Toronto Maple Leafs: -182

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+116)

How to Watch Senators vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Win

It has been a multi-line attack for the Senators this year. Claude Giroux is tied for the team lead in points, and sits on the top line this year.r He has three goals and eight assists over the year, with a goal and three assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk both sit on the second line. They are tied with Giroux for the team lead in points this year, both having 11. Stutzle comes in with two goals and nine assists on the year, while Tkachuk has scored eight goals and three assists. Both have also been solid on the power play, with Stutcle having four assists on the power play, and Takchick having two goals and an assist.

Meanwhile, a pair of blue lines have also given a solid contribution. Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have been productive on the offensive side of the ice. Chychrun comes into the game with nine points, giving four goals this year and five assists. Meanwhile, Sanderson has three goals and six assists on the season. He has also scored twice on the power play this year.

While the offense has been solid for the team, sitting fifth in the NHL with 3.80 goals per game, they would like to see some improvement on the power play. They currently rank 13th in the NHL in power play conversion rate, sitting with ten goals and a 22.2 percent conversion rate. The penalty kill is something that needs to improve. They are 21st in the NHL in kill percentage, sitting at 75 percent this year.

Anton Forsberg is expected to be in goal today for the Senators. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage. Last time out was rough for him. He came in during a relief effort, playing 33:26 in the game. Forsberg allowed three goals on 17 shots in the game. In his last start, he was pulled from the game after giving up five goals in the first two periods on 18 shots.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

Like the Senators, the Maple Leafs get scoring from multiple lines. It starts on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Matthews leads the team with 13 goals this season and five assists, which gives him the team lead in points. He has four power-play goals this year and an assist. Still, most of his goals come in bunches. Nine of his goals have come in three hat tricks. Joining him on the top line is Mitchell Marner. Marner has five goals this year with 12 assists on the season. That gives him 17 points second on the team.

On the second line are William Nylander and John Tavares. Nylander has six goals and ten assists this year, while also being great on the power play. Nylander has two goals and four assists on the power play this year. Travares comes into the game with five goals and seven assists this year. He has a goal and three assists on the power play.

On the power play, Toronto ranks fifth in the NHL, sitting with a 26.8 conversion rate. They have scored on the power play in six of the last seven games, but that is not translating into wins right now for Toronto.

Joseph Woll is expected to start in goal today. He is 4-3-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage this year. After struggling in two straight outings, he was solid in a relief appearance last time out. He entered the game in the first period and would play 45:33 in the game, with his team already down 4-1. He proceeded to save 18 of 19 shots. and his team would get to overtime, where he would get the win.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Senators are scoring well this year, but they are not defending well enough to get wins consistently. They are allowing 3.5 goals per game, and now facing an offense that scored 3.42 goals per game. Joseph Woll will be in the net for the Maple Leafs, and that could be good for them. He has shown to be a solid goaltender at times but also can let in goals in bunches. That should allow the Senators to score some, but not enough to get the win.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-182)