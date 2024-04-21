The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to bounce back as they face the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the First Round series. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 2 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 to make the first strike in this series. Now, they hope to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Things started fast for the Bruins as John Beecher scored a goal just over two minutes into the game to put the Bruins on the board. Later, in the second period, Brandon Carlo got loose and struck one into the net to make it 2-0.
The Bruins got a chance on the powerplay, and they made the Leafs pay dearly for it. That was because Jake DeBrusk connected with a powerplay tally to make it 3-0. Then, not even two minutes later, the Bruins got another chance on the powerplay and DeBrusk once more converted for the powerplay marker.
The Leafs finally got on the board in the third period, thanks to a goal from David Kampf. However, that would be all they would get in this one, as Trent Frederic shut down any comeback attempt with an empty netter to seal the deal.
It's important to remember that the Bruins won Game 1 last season and lost the series, while the Leafs lost Game 1 and won their series. Thus, this series is far from over. When the teams last met in the 2018 Playoffs, the Bruins won Game 1 and Game 2 en route to a 4-2 series victory.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 2 Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +120
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline: -144
Over: 5.5 (-124)
Under: 5.5 (+102)
How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC and TVAS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
You cannot win if you cannot score. Also, you cannot win if you don't have control of the puck. That was the first issue for the Leafs, as they only had a 43 percent faceoff winning percentage. Then, they also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 5 on the penalty kill. While they did dominate the shot tally 36-24, they also didn't take shots that were nearly as threatening. Lastly, their stars struggled.
Auston Matthews had five shots on goal, with none going in. Furthermore, he was awful in the faceoff circle, winning just five draws while losing 13. Mitchell Marner did not score and took two shots. Sadly, it was an all-too-familiar disappearing act that Leafs fans know very well. John Tavares took six shots, with none crossing the threshold. Also, the Leafs could not capitalize on his eight faceoff wins. William Nylander did not play in Game 1 due to personal reasons. Therefore, they were without a significant weapon.
Ilya Samsonov struggled, allowing four goals on 19 shots. Yes, two of them were on the penalty kill. But Samsonov is past that point where he needs to start finding ways to be more consistent. Unfortunately, bad play in the playoffs gets maximized.
The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offensive weapons can get loose and set up scoring chances to take the early lead. Then, they need a better performance from Samsonov.
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins did not take many shots (24). Yet, they capitalized on all their opportunities, and it was good enough to win. Their skills in the faceoff circle were excellent. Likewise, their strength on the powerplay was amazing. Let's look at how their stars did.
DeBrusk was the champion of this game, with two goals and one assist on three shots. Now, he hopes to replicate that performance in Game 2. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy each finished with two helpers. Meanwhile, Pat Maroon and Hampus Lindholm each generated an assist. David Pastrnak was not the statistical leader in this game. Regardless, he still had an assist and even delivered four hits.
Jeremy Swayman was brilliant in this showdown, stopping 35 shots and allowing just one goal. While he had an elite game, the Bruins will likely continue their goalie rotation and go with Linus Ullmark for Game 2.
The Bruins will cover the spread if they continue to win faceoffs. Furthermore, taking advantage of the powerplay will also give them the edge.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 2 Prediction & Pick
A lot of this game relies on Nylander returning. In this case, the Leafs will display more passion and energy as they try to finally solve the Bruins for the first time this season. The Leafs could steal this. Yet, the Bruins are also very capable of dominating again. The teams combined for six goals in Game 1. We believe they may get even more in Game 2. Somehow, the spread has not moved, and Vegas oddsmakers still think it might be low. We disagree. Watch the Leafs and Bruins combine for more than six goals in this one as the over strikes gold.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-124)