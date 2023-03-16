Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Comebacks are quite rare in basketball. After a team mounts a commanding lead, it often results in a victory. However, there are some cases when the losing team finds a way to defy the odds by erasing a huge deficit in order to win the game. Like in any other basketball league around the world, games like this do happen and the NCAA is no different especially when the stakes are at the highest in March Madness. For this piece, let’s take a look at the best comebacks in March Madness history.

Michigan vs. Kansas (March 29, 2013)

Staring at a 68-54 deficit, it seemed like Kansas was set to finish the game with a victory. However, a second-half scoring rampage by Trey Burke, including a clutch lay-up and a deep three allowed the Wolverines to force overtime. After a back-and-forth affair in the extended period, the Wolverines completed the comeback by defeating the Jayhawks, 87-85. Burke led the comeback with a 23-point performance, all of which came in the second half and overtime.

Loyola vs. Cincinnati (March 23. 1963)

Being down by 15 points is already a difficult ordeal to overcome, even more so when there was no three-point line. Nevertheless, Loyola was still able to pull off a March Madness miracle, thanks to Les Hunter and Jerry Harkness. Hunter finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while the latter scored 14 points. Vic Rouse chipped in with 15 points in the comeback victory.

Illinois vs. Arizona (March 26, 2005)

Illinois came in the game against a 30-7 Arizona as heavy favorites given that they held the top seed. However, Arizona took the game to Illinois by leading as much as 15 points. However, eventual NBA players Deron Williams, Luther Head, and Dee Brown conspired to combine for 57 points to neutralize Channing Frye, who tallied a monster double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds. As a result, Illinois escaped with the victory.

Georgia State vs. Baylor (March 20, 2015)

Despite losing by as much as 12 and trailing 56-46 with two minutes remaining, Georgia State still had enough gas left to pull off a miracle against Baylor. The Panthers rode on the hot hand of R.J. Hunter took the slim one-point victory, thanks to a deep game-winning three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in the game.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga (March 24, 2006)

Gonzaga pretty much controlled the game for the most part, even holding a commanding 37-20 lead in the first half. However, it was a completely different story in the final stretch of the game. With future NBA players Jordan Farmar, Aaron Afflalo, Ryan Hollins, and Luc Mbah a Moute conspiring for 56 points, UCLA completed the comeback and escaped with a 73-71 win capped off by Mbah a Moute’s crucial basket in the final 10 seconds of the game.

Kansas vs. North Carolina (April 5, 2022)

Trailing 40-25 after the first half and seeing a lead balloon to 16, it seemed like UNC was going to dominate for the rest of the game. However, the Kansas Jayhawks flipped the script in the second half by scoring 47 points in the second half to climb out of the hole. David McCormack and Jalen Wilson would finish the game with 15 points apiece.

Duke vs. Maryland (March 31, 2001)

Considered to be the biggest comeback in Final Four history, Duke would somehow claw their way back into the game after losing by as much as 22 points. Shane Battier would lead Duke with 25 points, while Jay Williams chipped in with 25. Capped off by a 23-12 run in the final frame, the Blue Devils pulled off another legendary comeback.

Baylor vs. Iona (March 14, 2012)

Manufacturing a lead as much as 25 points, Iona had all the history that pointed to a sure victory. However, the Bears opted to rewrite the history books by climbing back from a record-breaking 25-point deficit to take the game from Iona, 78-72. Noah Hartsock led the charge by scoring 23 points, with 17 coming in the second half. Brandon Davies also added 18 points, while Scott Machado paced Iona with 15.

Nevada vs. Cincinnati (March 18, 2018)

Coming into the game, Nevada was ranked as the seventh seed. The uphill battle became even more difficult after the second-seeded Cincinnati manufactured a 22-point lead. However, the Wolf Pack weren’t to be denied a spot in the Sweet 16. With Josh Hall cleaning up a miss in the final seconds of the game, Nevada held on to escape with a 75-73 win to stun Cincinnati.

Texas A&M vs. Northern Iowa (March 21, 2016)

While the largest lead in this game isn’t as large as others in this list. However, erasing a 12-point lead in under a minute is no easy feat. Despite being on the losing end, 69-57 in the final 44 seconds of regulation, the Aggies found a way to make a dominant 14-2 scoring run in regulation to force two overtimes. In the end, Texas A&M emerged victorious after extended periods with a 92-88 win, spearheaded by future NBA player Alex Caruso who led the Aggies in scoring with 25.