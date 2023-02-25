Alex Caruso is at least somewhat refreshed both mentally and physically coming out of the All-Star break. For the Chicago Bulls’ sake of making the play-in tournament, let’s hope his teammates feel the same.

Asked Saturday how he’s feeling after getting a much-needed week off, Caruso—who’s dealt with a series of nagging injuries pretty much all season—revealed that the break did just as well for his body as his mind.

“Yeah, definitely. It’s more mental than physical. Ahhh, that’s a lie. It’s 50-50. You need a couple days if you’ve been playing minutes the whole year. Just as much mentally to kind of refresh and get some clarity,” he said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Caruso missed half of his team’s final eight games leading up to All-Star with soreness in either foot.

He left the Bulls’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on February 2nd with a right foot sprain, sitting out the following two games. The veteran guard then sat out of losses to the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee the week of the All-Star Game with left foot soreness, an issue that dates back to last season.

Caruso has managed to appear in 50 of Chicago’s 60 games so far in 2022-23, more than he played during his debut campaign with the Bulls a year ago. Backcourt mate Lonzo Ball has missed the entire season with persistent knee pain, though, leaving Chicago absent the dual playmaking and defensive impact from the backcourt that helped the team rise to the top of the Eastern Conference before the injury bug bit.

Alex Caruso and the Bulls enter Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Washington Wizards at 11th-place in the Eastern Conference, one-and-a-half games beyond Bradley Beal and company for the last spot in the play-in tournament.