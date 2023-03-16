Virginia basketball’s Kihei Clark had a relatively obvious answer when asked about his crucial turnover in the Cavaliers’ first-round upset loss to the Furman Paladins. Clark realized that he should have called a timeout in the moment, reports ACC writer Mike Barber.

“Couldn’t see out of it. Saw Kadin [Shedrick] down there. Just tried to throw it up. I knew they had possession, didn’t want them to tie it up. But, yeah, probably should’ve called the timeout. Didn’t see the ref right there.”

Hindsight is 20-2o for Clark, as he now finishes his career with a crushing first-round exit. Clark’s Virginia basketball career began as a national champion in 2019, a year after the historic collapse against University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).

Hilariously enough, Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of 1-seed Virginia’s loss to 16-seed UMBC. Thursday’s loss now marks a national championship run and two first-round exits in the last five years for the perennial ACC juggernaut.

Head coach Tony Bennett has to be wondering if his team is cursed. Unfortunately for him, social media seems to believe he is to blame for Virginia basketball’s recent tournament blunders. Even with his track record, there is no escaping the twitter trolls.

Kihei Clark will be able to smile upon the fact he will forever be a national champion even with Thursday’s outcome. At this point, Clark might want to hope that Furman becomes this year’s Cinderella story. Either way, he can take solace in the fact that he is just another victim of a fresh installment of March Madness.