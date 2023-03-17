After falling 67-65 to the Maryland Terrapins in a nail-biter on Thursday night, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had a lengthy answer when asked about his coaching future and how long he wants to remain at the helm of the Mountaineers.

“You know the only thing I’ve thought about in the last whatever month and a half,” says Huggins, “was getting these guys to a point where they could come here.”

“Erik [Stevenson], for instance, had never played in an NCAA Tournament. We want to get those guys to an NCAA Tournament and experience the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, ours isn’t going to be very long, but at least he got to play in one.”

Full answer from Bob Huggins when asked about his coaching future pic.twitter.com/6bvTWQbb0m — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) March 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t know,” Huggins continues. “It’s like anything else, you know. You probably got people who enjoy reading what you write, and there’s people who say, ‘I wouldn’t read a damn thing he writes. I got the same situation going on.'”

“I got people who think I should stay on for quite a while, and there’s people probably thinking I ought to pack it in and let some young kid come in and screw it up.”

Huggins has been in the coaching profession for 50 years, starting with the Mountaineers as an assistant in 1977. He has been the head coach of the Mountaineers since 2007, winning Coach of the Year in 2015, and amassing a 345-204 record in that time. He is the second-winningest coach in the program’s history, only behind fellow Hall of Fame coach Gale Catlett.

However, the Mountaineers have not made it past the Sweet 16 since the 2009-10 season.