Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

If you’re not watching the NCAA Tournament of women’s basketball, then you’re missing a lot. Iowa Basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to make history with the Hawkeyes, and she sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing again on Sunday with her epic game against Louisville in the Elite 8.

Clark came out hot against the Cardinals and was unstoppable from the get-go, scoring in every way she wanted and dishing out assists whenever Louisville tried to contain her. The 21-year-old had 15 points in the first quarter–which is the most in her career in the opening period–and ended the half with 22 points and eight assists.

With her incredible performance, she became the first player (men’s or women’s) in Division I history with at least 900 points and 300 assists in a season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

As mentioned, the praises for Clark kept pouring in amid her brilliant showing. Many called her a “basketball savant” or a “basketball maniac,” with fans in all agreement that she is really, really great at what she does.

“If you have not been following Caitlin Clark’s three-year college basketball career so far as Iowa, you’re missing out. The gravity she creates on the floor is the same as Steph Curry. The range, the handle, the ability to make every pass. Uncanny,” one fan commented.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated added, “Caitlin Clark is the best show in college basketball. Full stop.”

“Caitlin Clark is easily the most entertaining player in basketball right now. Across all leagues and levels.,” Gabby Gould of FanDuel shared.

Even NBA star Larry Nance Jr. couldn’t believe his eyes watching the Iowa star, noting that “Caitlin Clark is ridiculous … 33-10-8 at the end of the 3rd… SHEEEEESHH.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Caitlin Clark isn’t in the WNBA, but she’s one of the best women’s players on the planet. An unbelievable video-game like performance,” David Eickholt of 247 Sports furthered.

Here are more reactions to Clark’s epic display:

Caitlin Clark on a nightly basis for Iowa: pic.twitter.com/dlqZ59sRvo — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 27, 2023

Coach: “Hey, you gotta guard Caitlin Clark.” Me: pic.twitter.com/qAm81EhBg8 — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) March 27, 2023

It’s Caitlin’s word, and we’re just living in it.