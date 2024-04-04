March Madness has been a ton of fun so far as both the men's tournament and women's tournament have lived up the hype. The women's tournament is getting more attention than ever, and that should continue in the Final Four. South Carolina women's basketball is undefeated and they are still standing, and former Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston will be at the Final Four with ESPN.
Aliyah Boston just won WNBA Rookie of the Year after a sensational first year in the league. She is a star in the WNBA, and she was a star when she played for South Carolina women's basketball. Now, she will be back at the Final Four in a broadcasting role for ESPN.
“ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship continues to elevate to new heights, as WNBA All-Star and former South Carolina Gamecock great Aliyah Boston joins the desk for ESPN’s studio programming live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse,” ESPN said in a press release.
This is going to be cool to see for South Carolina fans and it will be great for Boston to be back around the college game and her college team. It's going to be a cool experience for her, and she is looking forward to it.
“It is a dream to be a part of such a special weekend and I’m so glad that God has opened this door for me,” Aliyah Boston said. “I could not be happier to join this incredible team. As a player there was no bigger thrill than the Final Four. I’m really excited to return, share my experience, and shine a light on the amazing players we’ll see take the court in Cleveland.”
Aliyah Boston will offer a unique perspective to the crew that will be covering the Final Four. Everyone is very familiar with the game, but Boston is just one year out of playing college basketball with South Carolina, and she just played on this stage a couple of seasons ago with the Gamecocks when they won the national title.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome such a legend to our set,” ESPN’s vice president of production Sara Gaiero said.. “Aliyah will bring great energy to our already stellar crew, and we cannot wait to watch what she brings to our coverage as someone who won the National Championship just two years ago.”
The Final Four is loaded with good matchups
Aliyah Boston and all college basketball fans are going to see some great matchups in the Final Four this weekend. South Carolina women's basketball is taking on three seed NC State in their first game, and they are big favorites. In the other game, Paige Bueckers and UConn are going up against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. That game is going to be must-watch television.
The Gamecocks are just two wins away from pulling off an undefeated season. These matchups aren't going to be easy, though, and if they do get past the Wolfpack, an incredibly tough opponent will be waiting for them in the national title game. This weekend is going to be a ton of fun.