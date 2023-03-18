Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

For the third straight year, Purdue basketball got on the wrong end of a massive upset, losing to no. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in a real March Madness stunner. Sure enough, a lot of fans pinned the blame on head coach Matt Painter for the rather heartbreaking first round exit.

After FDU sealed the 63-58 win over the no. 1 seed Purdue, fans of the Boilermakers quickly took it to Twitter to call for Painter’s sacking. The line “Fire Matt Painter” viral as fans aired their frustration over the team’s streak of collapsing against lower-seeded teams.

For those not in the know, Purdue lost to the 15th-seeded St. Peter’s in 2022 despite being the third seed. Then in 2021, they fell to no. 13 North Texas while being the no. 4 seed. Now, they just become the second team in NCAA Tournament history to get bounced by a no. 16 team. Yikes!

Fans have had enough of Painter’s inability to lead the team to success, which is why they want him gone.

“I say it every single year. Every time tournament time comes around. Hell all year long I call out his bulls**t. Fire Matt Painter,” one frustrated fan said.

“I mean ya gotta fire Matt Painter right??” another Purdue faithful added. Meanwhile, a third Twitter user shared the same sentiment, “Unsure if this is a hot take but Purdue has to fire Matt Painter now right?? 3 straight years like this? Got to.”

A third fan didn’t hold back and went off at Painter over the team’s latest failure: “Fire Matt Painter now. F**k the stupid s**t. Crap has to go now. Get rid of Painter, this loss is and forever will be on him and him alone. Gonna use common sense now. He has to go. Purdue deserves better and you all know this.”

It remains to be seen what Purdue basketball will do following their latest embarrassment, but true enough, Painter shares a lot of the blame here. One collapse is forgivable, but with three straight years of collapse, it’s not surprising why fans want a change.