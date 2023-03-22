Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Gonzaga basketball will be facing their toughest test yet in this year’s March Madness as they play no. 2 UCLA basketball on Thursday. Despite the odds slightly favoring against them, however, Bulldogs star Drew Timme is confident they are more than capable of putting up a fight.

Timme said as much in a recent interview, emphasizing that he has no doubt in his mind that his Gonzaga team can respond to whatever UCLA throw at them. The 22-year-old added that he expects the Bruins to play hard and physical–especially on the defensive end where they are really good at–but he pointed out that the Bulldogs aren’t going to back down.

“We’re a group of fighters. One thing UCLA’s going to do, is they’re going to fight, and they’re going to play hard and physical. We do that as well, so as long as we can just match that and surpass their energy and their effort, I think we’ll be more than fine,” Timme said, via CBS Sports.

Sure enough, Drew Timme has every reason to be confident about the Bulldogs and their chances to win in the Sweet 16 bout. After all, they possess arguably the most lethal offense in the nation–one that even UCLA’s famed defense will surely have a hard time dealing with.

Timme himself has been sensational for Gonzaga basketball so far. After averaging 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this 2022-23 season, he has picked up where he left off in the NCAA Tournament. In their first two games so far, he has scored 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

The battle with UCLA basketball will definitely be tough and has all the makings of a March Madness classic. Nonetheless, college hoops fans shouldn’t count out the Zags just yet.