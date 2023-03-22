Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins are preparing for a matchup against Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet Sixteen. Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch of the 2021 Final Four game, Mick Cronin had some strong statements about the Gonzaga star.

“He’s a guy who can always take over a game. You can have him in check for 30 minutes, and he can dominate the last 10, he’s just that kind of guy. He’s been doing it for a long time, not an easy guy to deal with. Put’s a lot of pressure on your defense. Tremendous, tremendous offensive player.”

Drew Timme has certainly shown the ability to take over games, quite recently in Gonzaga’s round of 32 win against TCU. In a come-from-behind 84-81 victory against the Horned Frogs, Drew Timme dropped 28 points and made his first three-pointer since December.

Coach Mick Cronin is familiar with this type of performance from Timme, as this will be the third time the two are facing each other in the last three seasons. Timme will appreciate the praise and will so even more if he comes away with a victory between the two storied programs.

With a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, memories of the historic 2021 Final Four game between UCLA and Gonzaga come to mind. Drew Timme came away victorious at the buzzer thanks to an incredible bank-shot by now Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, sending Cronin and his team home heartbroken.

UCLA will hope for a different outcome in the newest installment of the rivalry Thursday. While Mick Cronin leads the Bruins, Drew Timme dreams of another UCLA tragedy in his future.