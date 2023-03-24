The Gonzaga Bulldogs have moved on to the Elite Eight, surviving a Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA as Julian Strather’s three-point shot with 7.2 seconds was the difference in a 79-76 victory by the Bulldogs. While big man Drew Timme did not hit the game-winning shot, he did score a game-high 36 points and he exceeded the 20-point mark for the 10th time in NCAA Tournament games.

The Bulldogs were in big trouble after the first half as they trailed the Bruins by a 46-33 margin. However, Gonzaga was a completely different team in the second half as Timme was a consistent force and his teammates fed off of his success.

While the Bulldogs were rolling in the final 20 minutes, UCLA’s offense went cold. The Bruins went through an 11-minute stretch without a field goal. The Gonzaga defense had quite a bit to do with that, but much of it was on UCLA’s suddenly out of sync attack.

Timme felt that whenever he got the ball — particularly in the second half — he had an excellent chance to score or make a key play. A day after the game, Timme had no idea of what UCLA was trying to accomplish on defense.

“I don’t know what UClA was doing, to be honest,” Timme said.

Drew Timme explained that he did not feel much resistance from the UCLA defense, and he thought that was unusual for a team in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Bulldogs will face surging Connecticut in their Elite 8 matchup, and the Gonzaga star expects much more resistance when the teams meet Saturday night in Las Vegas.