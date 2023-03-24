Coming into the Pac-12 Tournament, the UCLA Bruins looked like one of the favorites to win the national championship in March Madness. Instead they got hit with a double-whammy to two key starters. UCLA saw injuries to the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in Adem Bona and the Defensive Player of the Year in Jaylen Clark before March Madness even began. Despite that, the Bruins put up a strong performance against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 before losing in dramatic fashion. The game was in all likelihood the final college game in Jaime Jaquez’s career. Jaquez emerged as a leader on the court for the Bruins and a legitimate NBA prospect. After the game, Jaquez reflected briefly on what the loss means as per Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on how much it hurts: "Yeah, I don’t know. I’m still processing it, I guess, the game and everything right now." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 24, 2023

Against Gonzaga, Jaime Jaquez finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot while shooting 12-25 from the field, 1-3 from the three-point line and 4-4 from the free-throw line. Jaquez has the option to use his COVID year and return to UCLA for one more season but it’s not clear yet what decision he’s leaning towards.

This season, Jaquez had the best year of his college career to the tune of 17.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals with shooting splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77 percent from the free-throw line. Should Jaquez declare for the NBA draft, he likely will be selected anywhere from the back end of the first round to somewhere in the second round.