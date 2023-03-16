Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What an ending! The Virginia basketball team looked to be in the driver’s seat in their opening March Madness game against Furman when disaster struck. With a two-point lead and under 15 seconds remaining in the game, Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark was trapped by two Furman guards when he hurled the ball towards halfcourt, where it was intercepted by a Furman defender. The Paladins promptly hit the go-ahead three pointer to win the game.

Twitter, predictably, had no mercy for Clark after his questionable decision, as they roasted the Virginia basketball guard.

Everyone: "Just run out the clock." Virginia instead: pic.twitter.com/ZHZjanRLsf — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 16, 2023

Kihei Clark with the game on the line:#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/o8oO0jHeuE — Brian Y (@byysports) March 16, 2023

Virginia with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/hk0QgTluLp — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 16, 2023

Twitter was simply stunned that Virginia was unable to run out the clock against Furman. Not only that, but they were baffled by Clark’s ill-advised decision to chuck the ball towards half court, where it was easy pickings for the Furman defender.

Even Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe what he was seeing from Virginia basketball in this March Madness thriller.

Virginia what are we doing?!?!? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2023

It seems like everyone was wondering the same thing as Mahomes, including Furman basketball’s own, Jalen Slawson.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jalen Slawson: “He just freaking threw it!” pic.twitter.com/xMLCWtPMjD — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 16, 2023

Just goes to show that truly anything can happen at any moment in March Madness.

Twitter then began to speculate about the reactions Clark’s Virginia basketball teammates would have towards him after that play.

Kihei Clark trying to get back into the Virginia basketball facility pic.twitter.com/ir4qFvvVux — Mamba (@MambaSZN) March 16, 2023

Now that’s just harsh. As bad as Kihei Clark’s turnover was- and it was bad- Twitter needs to give him a break.

After all, it was Clark who made this key pass to teammate Mamadi Diakite, who hit a buzzer beater to send the 2019 Elite Eight game into overtime, a contest the Cavaliers would eventually win.

You win some, you lose some.

Unfortunately for Clark, his baffling turnover is likely to stick more in people’s minds than his incredible, season-saving pass from 2019.