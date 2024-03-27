The San Diego State basketball program is returning to the Sweet 16 after their second-round March Madness 85-57 victory over the Yale Bulldogs. SDSU will face the No. 1-seeded UConn basketball squad in an exciting rematch from 2023, and senior forward Jaedon LeDee is staying grounded for the matchup.
LeDee acknowledged that advancing to the next round of the tournament is something to be grateful for, regardless of the opponent.
“It could have been anybody. It could have UConn. It could have been Kentucky. It could have been boys or girls scouts. It doesn't matter. Being here in this position is a blessing,” LeDee said, per Gavin Keefe.
San Diego State is happy to get the chance to get closer to a national title. The team likely wants revenge against UConn but understands the bigger picture. Still, 2023's March Madness ending has to have left a bad taste in the Aztecs' mouths.
Jaedon LeDee's squad was the fifth seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They battled through many talented teams to reach the Final Four, including the No. 1-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6-seeded Creighton Bluejays.
Eventually, the Aztecs came face-to-face with the Huskies in the national championship game. Unfortunately, San Diego State lost 59-79. They have a chance for redemption in 2024, but it will not be easy.
San Diego State basketball faces an uphill March Madness battle against UConn
The Huskies are the No. 1 seed in the East region and have steamrolled their first two matchups to advance to the Sweet 16. First, UConn beat the 16th-seeded Stetson Hatters 91-52. Then, the squad rolled past the ninth-seeded Northwestern Wildcats 75-58 in the second round.
UConn is showing no signs of stopping in their quest to repeat as national champions. The squad puts forth one of the most well-rounded attacks in the country. Team play is the name of UConn's game, shown by none of their players averaging over 20 points per game during the regular season.
Senior guard Tristan Newton led the team with 15.3 points per game with the team's next highest scorer at 14.4 points. The Huskies exemplified their team style of play during their first two tournament games. All five starters scored in the double digits against Stetson and three did against Northwestern.
What makes UConn even more dangerous is their hounding defense. The Huskies did not allow Northwestern an inch in their last matchup, tallying nine blocks and six steals. The team looks to continue their outstanding efforts against San Diego State, but the Aztecs are not to be played with.
Can the Aztecs keep dancing?
Like UConn, the San Diego State basketball squad prides itself on playing intense team defense. The Aztecs' 69-65 win over the UAB Blazers was close, but they showed their might against Yale. SDSU held Yale to just 58 points and amassed eight steals and three blocks during the game.
Defense is not the Aztecs' only calling card. The team benefits from an offensive attack led by Jaedon LeDee. The senior averaged 21.5 points during the regular season and was the top scorer in SDSU's first two March Madness matchups.
All in all, Thursday's Sweet 16 game should be one for the ages. It will be interesting to see who advances with everything on the line.