March Madness has been incredible to watch this season, and not just the men's tournament. The women's tournament is getting more attention than ever, and it was on full display on Monday night with two must-see matchups. Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball took down Angel Reese and LSU women's basketball in the most-watched women's game of all time. Then, Paige Bueckers and UConn women's basketball defeated JuJu Watkins and USC women's basketball. Now, the Final Four set for women's March Madness.
The whole country has had their eyes on the women's NCAA tournament this season as there are so many stars involved and so many great matchups. It has been an incredible edition of March Madness, and one person that has been paying close attention is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
“I saw highlights, I saw her [Caitlin Clark] game Saturday, the regional semi,” Steve Kerr said, according to a tweet from Warriors on NBCS. “I've been locked in on the women's tournament. The games have been fantastic, the talent level is so high. JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers and of course Caitlin's incredible. It's so great for the women's game to be flourishing. I read that it [LSU vs. Iowa] was the highest-rated women's game of all time. But she's [Caitlin Clark] an amazing athlete and really fun to watch.”
Monday's March Madness games were incredible, and it was truly a historic night for women's basketball. The matchups lived up the hype and all of the stars showed out, and now, there are some incredible matchups on deck for the Final Four. South Carolina and NC State will battle it out in one game, but the one with most of the attention will be Iowa women's basketball vs. UConn women's basketball. That game is appointment television.
Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers in the Final Four
Monday's games were a treat, and the Final Four is going to provide some more incredible matchups as well. Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark were both huge in the Elite 8 as they both went off to lead their team to the Final Four. Bueckers had 28 points in UConn's 80-73 win over USC, and Clark had 41 points in Iowa's win over LSU. Both were incredible, and it is going to be amazing getting to see those two go up against each other during March Madness.
The other Final Four game is between 36-0 number one seed South Carolina and three seed NC State. Anything is possible, but the Gamecocks are big favorites over the Wolfpack. If South Carolina does win, it doesn't matter who they are playing in the national title game, it will set up a massive contest. Obviously, more people will be watching if Caitlin Clark and Iowa are involved, but seeing the undefeated Gamecocks go up against UConn would also be great.
Right now, Iowa is favored by 2.5 points over UConn in their semifinal game. March Madness has been a ton of fun so far, and the trend should continue with that must-see matchup.