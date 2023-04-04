It’s only halftime in the National Championship game, but the UConn Huskies are putting on a full-on dominant display over San Diego State. UConn carries a 12-point lead into the break, thanks in large part to their defensive prowess.

San Diego State scored just 24 points in the first half, shooting less than 29 percent from the field. UConn has blocked three shots and collected six steals as a team, making it almost impossible for San Diego State to have consistent offensive possessions.

The impressive half from UConn drew rave reviews from several college basketball fans and pundits on Twitter.

You know what's wild? UConn lost 8 games.

All of them came in the Big East. The Huskies entered the evening having outscored their non-conference opponents by 395 points, averaging a 25-point margin of victory. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2023

UConn is a dangerous combo of offense and defense. Their defense feeds their offense. Then their offense puts pressure on the opponents to score and if they start pressing it is over. UConn just does not give enough easy looks for an impatient offense to succeed. — Connor Hope (@HoopsHopeCBB) April 4, 2023

San Diego State trying to score on UConn’s defensepic.twitter.com/quJr7s4kk6 — Overtime (@overtime) April 4, 2023

San Diego State has not been a great team offensively during the tournament, but UConn’s defense has made its opponent look like a middle school team. The Aztecs don’t have a single bench point at the half.

Despite the lead, UConn can’t get complacent in the second half. San Diego State trailed by as many as 13 points in its Final Four win over Florida Atlantic. The Aztecs were also behind at the half in their Elite Eight triumph against Creighton.

UConn has bullied every team it has played in the NCAA Tournament, and that narrative hasn’t changed through the first 20 minutes of the National Championship. The Huskies entered March Madness as a popular sleeper pick and have made those who doubted them look like fools.

20 minutes of game action separates UConn from one of the most dominant tournament runs of all time. Or, maybe we’ll one of the more improbable comebacks in recent memory.