NBA legend Charles Barkley made headlines on Monday ahead of the epic conclusion of March Madness, but for all the wrong reasons.

Barkley turned heads with his wardrobe choice for the San Diego State-UConn showdown in the men’s national championship game, though as usual, it’s his comments that made a lot of noise.

Chuck wore a hilariously massive cowboy hat in the pregame show for the big dance, perhaps in a bid to channel his inner Texan in Houston. He could have ended things there, but he really had to make his prediction for the title match-up. The former NBA All-Star shared that he’s picking the Aztecs to beat the Huskies.

Charles Barkley's hat 🤣 He's got San Diego State winning it all tonight. pic.twitter.com/4woq9mfjUh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2023

“I’m going with the upset tonight. The Aztec nation,” Barkley guaranteed to the cheers of the fans in the background, with his hat wobbling a bit.

Fans have to give credit to Charles Barkley for the effort. Wearing that hat definitely looks uncomfortable. His drip aside, however, many couldn’t help but troll him for picking San Diego State to win. Considering his ugly history and track record when it comes to his predictions, many joked that the Huskies are now guaranteed to win.

“UCONN definitely winning,” one commenter said. Another Twitter user shared, “Congrats to the UConn Huskies!!”

A UConn fan page added, “ATTENTION: CHARLES BARKLEY CHOSE SAN DIEGO LET’S GO!!”

Charles Barkley is certainly hoping he gets it right this time. However, it is certainly not looking good so far, with San Diego behind by 12 at halftime against UConn.