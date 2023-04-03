A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

All eyes on Monday will be on the massive NCAA tournament title game between Jordan Hawkins and the UConn Huskies and Lamont Butler and the San Diego State Aztecs.

It’s the unlikely National championship game showdown featuring two teams who weren’t considered among the top conders for the national title prior to the 2022-23 college basketball season. Now that UConn has reached the final round of the Big Dance, Hawkins certainly would take a win anyway the Huskies can. But if it were up to him, he’d rather see UConn crush San Diego State in a much more convincing manner than on a dramatic buzzer-beater, similar to how Butler sent the Florida Atlantic Owls packing for a vacation in the Final Four round last Saturday.

“That would be very nice,” Hawkins said when asked about his thoughts on the potential of a buzzer beater giving UConn the win in the title game versus the Aztecs (h/t David Borges pf CT Insider), “but a blowout would be very nice, as well.”

UConn has steamrolled the teams they beat to get to this stage of the NCAA tournament. In the first round, Hawkins and the Huskies beat the Iowa Gaels, 87-63, before blasting the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second round, 70-55. In the Sweet 16, the Huskies thrashed the Arkansas Razorbacks, 88-65, and then embarrassed the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight. And then just last Saturday, UConn blew out the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four, 71-59.

The Huskies have operated like merciless machines in the tournament. They’re not about to change their ways now.