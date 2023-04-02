The UConn Huskies have danced their way into the National Championship game or rather dominated their way in. UConn’s 13-point win over Miami in the Final Four on Saturday is the latest beatdown the Huskies have delivered in this year’s tournament.

With the win, UConn became the sixth team to win each of their first five NCAA Tournament games by double digits since the field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Four of the previous five teams went on to win the National Championship, with the 2016 North Carolina Tar Heels being the lone exception, (Kris Jenkins anyone?)

The Huskies aren’t just winning by double digits though. UConn’s average margin of victory in the tournament is 20.6 points. Three of the five wins were by 23 or more points, including a 28-point rout over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

UConn wasted no time asserting its dominance over Miami. The Huskies jumped out to a 9-0 lead and carried a 13-point lead into halftime. UConn led by as many as 20 points in the second half. Miami cut the lead down to eight, but the UConn lead never seemed to be in doubt.

Dan Hurley’s squad has looked like the best team in the country from the opening tip of their first-round game. UConn will try to win its fifth National Championship in school history Monday night against San Diego State. While another double-digit win isn’t a guarantee, the Huskies would simply take a win by any margin if it means they are the ones cutting down the nets.