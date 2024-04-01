What happens when an immovable force meets an unstoppable object on the court in the Final Four round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament? We are all about to find out soon, with Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers scheduled to take on the surprising NC State Wolfpack, who are being led by no other than March Madness star DJ Burns.
Zach Edey, Purdue humble Tennessee in regional finals
For the first time since 1980, the Boilermakers are going to dance in the Final Four after taking down the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 round. And once again, Edey showed the way for No. 1 Purdue. The 7-4, 300-pound behemoth torched the Vols for 40 points on 13/21 shooting from the field. He also pulled down 16 reounds in 39 minutes of action. The Boilermakers needed nearly every point Edey made against Tennessee, with Vols star Dalton Knecht going off for 37 points for the losing side.
Purdue, which got embarrassed in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, is on a mission to win it all this time around, and so far, the Boilermakers are looking like every bit the kind of team capable of becoming the last one standing in the Big Dance.
So far in the tournament, Edey is averaging 30 points and 16.3 rebounds through four games.
DJ Burns bullies Duke in huge NCState Elite Eight win
Like Purdue, the Wolfpack have also secured just their first ticket to the Final Four since the 1980s. Prior to 2024, the last time NC State made it to the national semifinals was way back in 1983. That year is memorable to say the least for NC State — and NCAA basketball — fans. In 1983, Jimmy Valvano led the Wolfpack to an upset win in the National Championship Game against the Houston Cougars — the team that featured future NBA Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.
That's the same goal DJ Burns and the current Wolfpack are looking to duplicate. The No. 11 NC State, on the strength of a fantastic performance from Burns, eliminated ACC rivals Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight round on Sunday, 76-64. Burns muscled his way through for 29 points on an efficient 13/19 shooting from the floor. He also produced three assists, four rebounds, and two blocks. It was also a huge rebound for Burns after posting subpar scoring output in the Sweet 16 round when he only had four points in a 67-58 win versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Thus far in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the 6-9, 275-pound Burns is putting up 18.3 points per game.
Fans react to looming Zach Edey vs DJ Burns collision
The upcoming showdown between Purdue and NC State has fans absolutely hyped, particularly because of the individual matchup between the towering Zach Edey and the hulking Burns. But make no mistake about it, Edey and Burns are more than just about height and heft; these are talented big men with impressive set of skills.
“I’m gonna go ahead and put this out there right now. Please for the LOVE OF GOD, let Zach Edey and DJ Burns Jr. play ball in the Final Four. The last thing we want to see is DJ Burns Jr. get hit with 3 fouls in the first 5 minutes of the game on ticky tack calls. Let them play,” said former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
“Zach Edey vs DJ Burns in the Final Four? Six-hundred-plus pounds of surprising skill colliding in the paint? Can we really be that blessed?” posted Pat Forde.
DJ Burns watching Zach Edey run out of the locker room
pic.twitter.com/WowJ7ufmCG
— Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) March 31, 2024
Ima tell my kids this was DJ Burns vs Zach Edey in the #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/ghfvWJQDCI
— Aaron Burgin (@FullTimeHoops1) March 31, 2024
DJ Burns vs Zach Edey in the final four pic.twitter.com/ctSKgnxBQM
— Duane (@BatemanWR1) March 31, 2024
Saturday. DJ Burns vs Zach Edey.
See ya there🫡 pic.twitter.com/jxNtXJEgoG
— Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 31, 2024
DJ Burns vs. Zach Edey in the Final Four: #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mYKia7hpWa
— 🗣That’s Gotta Be Cain! (@CainMcCoy) March 31, 2024
Zach Edey vs DJ Burns in the Final Four pic.twitter.com/UVP9RWHv0z
— Cole Adams (@coleadamss) March 31, 2024
DJ Burns vs Zach Edey next week. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FtkoBr7Kjp
— Cody Brown Bets (@CodyBrownBets) March 31, 2024
DJ Burns vs Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/HgT3Gcukp6
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 31, 2024
Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns in the Final Four
— Austin F (@BadTakeFuges) March 31, 2024