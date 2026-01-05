The winner-take-all season-ender between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday lived up to the billing as it ended in nail-biting fashion.

The Steelers escaped with the win, 26-24, at Acrisure Stadium behind the late touchdown connection between Aaron Rodgers and Calvin Austin III. It came after the Ravens took the lead following Lamar Jackson's 64-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers.

Baltimore still had the chance to steal the win from Pittsburgh, but Tyler Loop missed the field goal.

Fans of the Ravens were in despair after the painful loss, which dropped them out of the playoffs. The Steelers, meanwhile, ruled the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

“I don’t get it. Ravens had more yards and better stats. Pretty sure 24 is a bigger number than 26 if you subtract the lucky points. Steelers didn’t even win. The clock just ran out on us,” said @Airdrop__Candy.

“Taking a knee instead of letting (Derrick) Henry run to get better field goal range is insane, LOL. They had one timeout left even if he gets tackled at the line of scrimmage,” added @mcaaart.

@tempyatl mocked Loop for his blunder.

POV: YOU ARE TYLER LOOP 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EvVd0mphJx — Matt (@tempyatl) January 5, 2026

“Being a Ravens fan makes me feel like Will Smith. Just constantly hurting myself emotionally because my wife hates me, but still staying because I feel a sense of hope that maybe one day, things will turn around,” posted @thebrokekennedy.

Article Continues Below

“If this game had the ‘punishment' where the losing coach is fired, Ravens actually won,” commented @Sam_Rellim.

@ShawnMcdaughna shared a collage of coach John Harbaugh.

Clearly, they are going through the five stages of grief.

The Ravens will miss the playoffs for only the second time in eight seasons.