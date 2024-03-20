The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is still relatively young. According to ncaa.com, March Madness was first played on the women's side of things in 1982, but plenty of teams have already established themselves as winners. In this article, we are going to look at which women's basketball teams have won the NCAA Tournament the most.
Multi-time women's March Madness champions
- UConn (11 wins): 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
- Tennessee (8 wins): 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008
- Baylor (3 wins): 2005, 2012, 2019
- Stanford (3 wins): 1990, 1992, 2021
- South Carolina (2 wins): 2017, 2022
- Notre Dame (2 wins): 2001, 2018
- Louisiana Tech (2 wins): 1982, 1988
- USC (2 wins): 1983, 1984
Two schools have done most of the dominating in women's basketball. Tennessee dominated the '90s, and UConn has dominated ever since. UConn's 11 wins are tied for the most of any NCAA team, including on the men's side (UCLA men's basketball also has 11 wins). More impressively, 10 of their 11 championships have come in this century.
Geno Auriemma has been the Huskies' coach for all 11 of their national titles, and he has had a number of stars along the way. Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart are just a handful of the stars that have led the team to championship glory. The team is actually in the midst of their biggest championship slump since their first time winning March Madness, but Paige Bueckers is their current star who is more than capable of delivering the team a national title.
Tennessee has been nearly as impressive as UConn throughout their history, and the Lady Volunteers are the team credited with really putting women's basketball on the map. Pat Summit coached the team to all eight of their championships, and she will forever be remembered as one of the most legendary basketball coaches in history.
Stanford and Baylor are tied with three national titles each. Stanford won two titles in the early '90s, and then they struggled with disappointing and unexpected losses in March Madness for much of the 2000s. The team appears to have their March struggles behind them, though, as they won the championship in 2021 and look to be a contender going forward.
Kim Mulkey was Baylor's coach in each of their championships, and she was most notably the coach when Brittney Griner was terrorizing college basketball. Mulkey has moved on to LSU, where she delivered a championship for the team last season.
South Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisiana Tech, and USC are the other four teams with multiple championships to their names. Louisiana Tech and USC were powerhouses in the '80s, while South Carolina has emerged as one of the best teams in recent years.
One-time women's NCAA Tournament winners
- LSU: 2023
- Maryland: 2006
- North Carolina: 1994
- Old Dominion: 1985
- Purdue: 1999
- Texas: 1986
- Texas A&M: 2011
- Texas Tech: 1993
On top of the women's teams with multiple March Madness championships, there have been eight one-time NCAA Tournament winners in women's basketball as well. This illustrates how the women's game has historically been dominated by the biggest programs, but that seems to be shifting, as parity is at an all time high in the sport.
Last season, LSU won their first championship, and they have since become arguably the most popular team in the sport. Additionally, Caitlin Clark has brought a new fandom to women's basketball. She is the NCAA all-time leading scorer and has become arguably the best college basketball player ever as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. The two teams are actually in the same region in this year's bracket, which will make for an exciting crash course before the Final Four.
The women's basketball teams with the most championships will likely continue to be threats every year during March Madness, but the women's game is rapidly improving and increasing in popularity. With that, more teams will likely emerge as championship threats going forward.