Italian midfielder Marco Verratti could be leaving Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the end of the season. According to Verratti’s agent, the 30-year-old wants to return to his home country and is seeking a Serie A move.

According to the report from Tribal Football, Verratti’s agent Rafaela Pimenta spoke to Calciomercato, saying that the midfielder has chanted to leave the French capital in the summer. The European champion has a contract with PSG until 2026, but Pimenta says an exit could be close for his client.

“An Italian thinks of going home sooner or later,” Pimenta said. “He always wants to go. I can’t say that’s not the case for him. Now PSG must finish the championship; we will see later. There are always things said, false things, which come from the press.”

Verratti joined PSG from Serie B, so he is yet to play in Serie A. Since moving to the French Giants in 2012, the Italian has played 414 games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals. Now, the 30-year-old feels he wants to spend the remainder of his prime years in the Italian league. The former Pescara midfielder has been linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer.

It will be interesting to see if PSG gives the green signal for Verratti’s exit. The Ligue 1 winners have already confirmed the departure of Lionel Messi in the summer. Moreover, there are also talks of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe leaving the club this summer. Surely, the French giants cannot allow this entire group of players to go in one window.