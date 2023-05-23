Manchester United has been linked with a potential summer move for PSG star Neymar, and former fan favorite Ander Herrera has shared his thoughts on the Brazilian, adding excitement to the prospect of a transfer, reported by mirror.

Reports from France suggest that talks between Manchester United and PSG have already commenced regarding a potential deal for Neymar. The talented forward, who joined PSG in a world-record transfer in 2017, has recently been rumored to be considering an exit after encountering displeased fans at his residence.

Herrera, who spent three seasons as Neymar’s teammate before rejoining Athletic Bilbao on loan last summer and making the move permanent in January, provided glowing praise for the Brazilian during their time together in France. In 2019, Herrera described Neymar as one of the world’s top five players and a potential Ballon d’Or candidate, emphasizing his admiration for the skillful South American.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m excited and happy to play with Neymar,” Herrera expressed on the eve of his Ligue 1 debut, where they secured a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg with Neymar netting a late winner. “PSG is an incredible opportunity for me to play with players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, or Marco Verratti.”

However, three years later, Herrera expressed surprise that Neymar had yet to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. “I thought that he would have already won a Ballon d’Or, but I don’t rule it out yet. It is a joy to be with him,” Herrera told in 2022.

As Manchester United’s reported interest in Neymar intensifies, Herrera’s previous admiration and recognition of Neymar’s exceptional talents further fuels speculation about a potential move to Old Trafford. The prospect of seeing Neymar donning the iconic red jersey has undoubtedly captured the imagination of United supporters.