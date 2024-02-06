This Margot Robbie admission will make you have empathy for the Barbie actress

Margot Robbie, the lead actor and executive producer of the Oscar-nominated fantasy comedy “Barbie,” recently opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced leading up to filming the movie, per the LATimes. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Robbie revealed the anxiety and panic she felt as she prepared to embody the iconic character of Barbie.

Recalling a moment of crisis before shooting began, Robbie described visiting director Greta Gerwig's home and feeling overwhelmed by self-doubt. She confessed to experiencing a “palpable and debilitating” panic as she grappled with the daunting task of bringing Barbie to life on screen. Robbie admitted that she questioned her ability to portray the character effectively, despite years of preparation and research.

“A few weeks out, I have this meltdown where I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t know how to act. Everyone’s going to suddenly realize that I can’t do any of this, and it’s going to be terrible.’ And then it is just sheer panic,”

The pressure on Robbie was intensified by her dual role as both the star and executive producer of “Barbie.” She expressed concern that her performance would not live up to her and Gerwig's vision for the film, leading to a full-on “meltdown” as the start of principal photography approached.

Despite her initial fears and anxieties, Margot Robbie ultimately delivered a well-received performance as Barbie's main character. Her portrayal earned her nominations for Best Actress at prestigious awards ceremonies like the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, Robbie was notably absent from the list of nominees for the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards, leading to speculation about a perceived snub.

Downplaying talk surrounding her omission from the Oscars, Robbie instead focused on praising Gerwig's direction and expressing gratitude for her producer credit on the film. While she may have missed out on individual recognition, Robbie remains hopeful that “Barbie” could still win the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars, providing a sense of validation for her contributions to the project.