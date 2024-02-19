Washington was one of the first two black women to represent the U.S. on the national team.

Former Kansas women’s basketball coach Marian Washington has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, her second consecutive nomination.

Washington is among 14 finalists, including Vince Carter, Michele Timms and Jerry West. The class of 2024 will be revealed on April 6 in Phoenix, coinciding with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s Final Four.

“Being named a finalist for the Class of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to the highest echelons of achievement in the sport,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, as reported by Gary Bedore of The Kansas City Star.

Washington began in her collegiate days at West Chester State University, and eventually became one of the first two black women to represent the United States on the national team. Her tenure from 1969-71 included participation in the 1971 World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her trailblazing continued as she became the first African American woman to coach a U.S. international team in 1982 and served as an assistant coach for the Olympic women’s basketball team that clinched the gold medal in 1996.

Under Washington’s guidance, the Kansas women’s basketball team excelled from 1973-2004, with Washington becoming the program's winningest coach, boasting a record of 560-363, per Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capital-Journal. Her era included 11 NCAA tournament appearances, seven regular season championships and six tournament championships, spanning the Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences. Washington also earned three coach of the year awards during her coaching tenure.

Beyond her coaching achievements, Washington has been a significant figure off the court. Her leadership was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Black Coaches Association (BCA) in 2003, and she was named the BCA Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1996. Notably, Washington broke barriers as the first female president of the BCA and the first to serve consecutive terms.

Washington's potential induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame would not only add to her already decorated career but also mark her as the second woman and the 21st individual associated with Kansas University to receive this honor. She is already a member of the West Chester State Athletic Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.