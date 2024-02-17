Vince Carter is one step closer to a Hall of Fame induction

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has just announced 14 finalists for the class of 2024, and Vince Carter is one of them. The former NBA player, known for his jaw-dropping dunks and athletic abilities, made the All-Star game eight times and won the famous 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

Upon being announced as a finalist, the 47-year-old couldn't help but be grateful for a chance at getting elected in

“Unbelievable. You look in the crowd, you see Hall of Famers and the opportunity…you can't beat that,” Carter said, via ClutchPoints and NBA TV. “It's a proud moment. However this plays out, you can say that ‘I had an opportunity.'”

When asked what he hopes people remember his career for, Carter didn't mention anything about fancy dunks and highlights. Instead, “Vinsanity” touched on his love for the game.

“That I love to play. And more than anything, it wasn't about the numbers. I was asked five years prior to retiring, ‘Why are you still playing? You know you're killing your (scoring) average.' I said ‘But I still love to play,' and that's what mattered,” he added.

Lastly, Carter credited his mother for helping him throughout his journey as a player.

“Obviously my mother, pushing me…one thing she said to me was ‘the last time I remember, you weren't very good at free throw shooting. Get out of my house and shoot some free throws.' It just pushed me and motivated me.”

"Unbelievable, you look in the crowd and see Hall of Famers and the opportunity… You can’t beat that… More than anything, it wasn’t about the numbers.” Vince Carter on what it means to be named a Hall of Fame Finalist 🙌 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/zNQfr3b0Pr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2024

To basketball fans who grew up in the first decade of the century, Vince Carter was one of the biggest icons. And surely, those who witnessed his inhuman feats on the court are hoping that he makes the Hall of Fame cut this year.