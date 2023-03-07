If the New York Liberty didn’t have the most talent in the league before, they might now.

After Marine Johannès agreed to come back to play for the Liberty this summer, The Next reported the star point guard plans to be available for New York after the French League Season ends. If her team goes deep into the postseason, the latest date she would be done in France would be May 22.

Jackie Powell of The Next pointed out the following:

New York isn’t still sure if they will go with 11 or 12 players on the roster, but that shouldn’t impact Johannès. The Liberty have the option to temporarily suspend her contract prior to her arrival and during EuroBasket, and she will still count toward their minimum of 11 rostered players.

The Liberty won’t have an issue with the depth this upcoming season but will have some difficult decisions to make on its loaded roster. The players that are a lock to be on the roster this upcoming season include Courtney Vandersloot, Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Kayla Thornton, Stef Dolson and now Johannès. The Liberty recently signed Nyara Sabally and Sika Koné to rookie-scale contracts which most likely indicates they will be on the roster come opening night.

The rest of the roster is where things get interesting for the Liberty. While ushering a new era of New York basketball came in the fashion of landing multiple superstars, the time to develop the younger players on the roster has dissipated. The Liberty will have to make some hard decisions with players like Jocelyn Willoughby and DiDi Richards as salary cap flexibility and playing time become more difficult as the season closes in.