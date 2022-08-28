Ichiro Suzuki is arguably one of the most impactful players in Seattle sports history. The Japanese hitter started his career with the Seattle Mariners in bombastic fashion. Immediately, he took the league by storm with electrifying play. He became the face of a franchise that has sorely lacked a headliner after Ken Griffey Jr’s abrupt exit.

It’s only fitting then, that Ichiro Suzuki would be inducted into the Mariners’ Hall of Fame. The team pieced together an incredible video package showcasing the Japanese star’s incredible career. The four-minute long video showed multiple highlights of his career in Seattle, as well as other notable achievements of his.

One of the best to ever do it. #IchiroWeekend 世界最高の野球選手 pic.twitter.com/bh4jnRT9XR — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2022

Afterwards, Ichiro addressed the sold-out Mariners crowd. The legendary right fielder delivered an inspiring and emotional message that will make even the most stone-hearted fan weep.

Ichiro gave an inspirational and heartfelt speech during his induction ceremony into the @Mariners Hall of Fame 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/bJ4TBRJe50 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 28, 2022

Ichiro might just be the most complete position player in MLB history. From the moment he donned the Mariners’ uniform, it seemed like the Japanese star could do it all. He was a defensive savant, holding down right field with epic catches and masterful throws to home. On the base paths, Ichiro was a monster, once stealing 45 bases without being caught. He had a way of converting infield hits into a base hit.

Of course, no discussion about Ichiro would be complete without talking about his hitting prowess. Unlike most of today’s stars, the Mariners legend never went for the long ball frequently(though he was certainly capable of going deep). Instead, Ichiro prides himself in hitting for contact, finding just the perfect gap in the defense to get on base. It wasn’t flashy, but it was pretty damn effective.

The Mariners parted ways with Ichiro Suzuki in 2012. From there, the Japanese legend would have stints with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees. He would return to Seattle in 2018, and retired from baseball one year later.