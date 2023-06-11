The Seattle Mariners lost seven of their last nine games heading into Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. One of the team's keystone starters, Bryce Miller is just getting started with a 3-3 record on the season.

Miller will be pushed back in the starting rotation for load management this weekend, however. The change will give his replacement, Logan Gilbert, a chance to shine on the hill in the City of Angels.

Gilbert will likely get a chance to take on one of the game's best hitters. The dependable Mariners starter will hope to lead the underdog Mariners to a win in hostile territory.

Bryce Miller will be pushed back in the rotation and start Monday against the Marlins back in Seattle, with Logan Gilbert being moved up to tomorrow in Anaheim on regular rest … The decision, which Scott Servais just announced, is related to workload management. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 11, 2023

Miller's ERA so far this season is 4.46. His WHIP of .97 is second best among the Mariners' starters with at least 35 innings pitched. Logan Gilbert is the only Mariners starter ahead of him in that department.

The Mariners will face Shohei Ohtani and the Angels at 4:07 p.m. ET on Sunday. Ohtani was recently given a promise of an extra day of rest between each start by the Angels.

The Angels' superstar has been a menace, even while pulling double-duty. Ohtani recently fell one hit short of hitting for the cycle while pitching in the same game.

Gilbert, the 6-foot-6, 26-year-old former first round pick from Winter Park, Florida by way of Stetson University has struck out 79 batters in 71 innings pitched so far this season. With a fastball touching in the mid-90s and a slider coming in at 89 mph, Gilbert has what it takes to make life difficult on the Angels.