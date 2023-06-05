The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly going to give Shohei Ohtani an extra day of rest between pitching starts, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Ohtani, arguably the best player in baseball, has dealt with struggles on the mound in recent action. The Halos are surely hopeful that this extra time off will help Ohtani get back on track.

When Shohei Ohtani struggles, it is different compared to everyone else. He's a hitter and pitcher of course, so he remains extremely valuable despite his pitching frustrations as of late. And all things considered, the fact is that Ohtani is still performing well overall at the plate and on the mound.

He currently owns a respectable 3.30 ERA and 1.014 WHIP. Ohtani has also recorded 96 strikeouts compared to 29 walks so far in 2023. Offensively, the two-way phenom is slashing .274/.346/.539 with an .885 OPS and 15 home runs.

If the 2023 season ended today, Shohei Ohtani would once again be a legitimate MVP candidate. It's difficult to ignore what Aaron Judge is doing with the New York Yankees, but the MVP decision would likely come down to Ohtani and Judge again.

The Angels, as a team, are hovering around the .500 mark in 2023. They currently hold a 31-30 record, good for third place in the American League West division. The Angels are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2014 amid Shohei Ohtani's looming free agency. Their performance in June will go a long way in determining whether or not Ohtani will be traded ahead of the deadline as well.