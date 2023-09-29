The Seattle Mariners might just do the dang thing again. In the thick of a crowded playoff/division crown race, they’re not going down easily. J.P. Crawford came through with the latest clutch feat to keep their postseason dreams afloat.

Trailing the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Crawford stepped up to bat with two outs and bases loaded. The Mariners are last in the chase for the final three playoff spots with the Rangers, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. With no room for error, Seattle essentially needs to win out to have a chance to make it.

Crawford came through with a double down the left-field line (his second hit of the day) that sent two runners home and T-Mobile Park into a frenzy. Although a loss wouldn’t have officially eliminated the Mariners, it would have slashed their playoff chances. Fortunately for them, their star shortstop gave them some much-needed breathing room as they try to get back to the postseason.

Clutch hits are nothing new for Crawford, who is having the most productive season of his career with an .813 OPS. The Mariners' need for a big hit put him in the mindset to deliver one, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“Everyone is depending on me at that point,” Crawford said, via MLB.com. “Two outs, bases loaded, bottom of the ninth. Shoot, you've got to just get it done.”

Seattle is galvanized and fully behind the Mariners, who have shown a knack for never saying die over the past few years. The likes of Crawford and Julio Rodriguez make the M's a dangerous opponent. They're going to need to keep the heroics handy as the playoff chase comes down to the very end of the wire.

The Mariners are one game back in the Wild Card standings, trailing the Astros while owning the tiebreaker over them due to their head-to-head record against them. The Rangers will still be pulling out all the stops they can with the division title still up for grabs.

With three games left to play against the Rangers, Crawford and the Mariners will put their heads down and do everything in their power to snatch a ticket to the postseason.