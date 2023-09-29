The 2023 MLB regular season is coming to an end as each team has just a few games left. Races for the postseason are beginning to heat up in divisions and in the wild card, and one of the most intense finishes is going to come in the AL West. The Texas Rangers came into Thursday with a three game lead on the Houston Astros and a four game lead on the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers and Mariners were playing each other, and a win for Texas would've clinched the division title. The Rangers led by one with two outs in the bottom of the 9th, but a two run double from J.P. Crawford walked them off, and the Mariners division hopes stayed alive. After the win, they got a shoutout from another Seattle team: the Seattle Seahawks.

One at a time, @Mariners. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 29, 2023

This was a huge win for the Mariners, but they are still on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff race. Seattle is now three games back of the Rangers for first place in the West, and they are one game back of the Astros for the last wild card spot. The good news for the Mariners: The last three games of the season are against the Rangers at home. If they can find a way to win all of them, they will have a good shot at getting into the playoffs.

The Astros have three games left as well and it will be a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. Of the three teams competing for the AL West title, one will likely be left out of the postseason. It's going to be a wild ride to the finish line.