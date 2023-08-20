The Seattle Mariners are just four games out of first place in the American League West after a 10-3 drilling of the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Manager Scott Servais and his team moved into the final Wild Card spot with Friday night's win and followed it up with another incredible performance.

Recently Rodriguez got a vote of confidence from legendary manager Dusty Baker on his recent hot streak. The team is optimistic that two noteworthy performers can return to their ballclub soon.

On Saturday, Rodriguez capped off a blistering four-game stretch by recording a record feat that hadn't been done in over a century.

Julio Rodríguez is the only player since 1900 to record 14 hits and 5 stolen bases in a 4-game span. pic.twitter.com/qZfEmfaZIx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 20, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodriguez had four hits and two runs in six at-bats, leading the Mariners to yet another win. Designated hitter Teoscar Hernandez chipped in three hits of his own for Servais's Mariners, adding to an impressive night at the plate.

Meanwhile, pitcher Logan Gilbert led the way on the mound for Seattle, giving up just two runs on eight hits in six innings. Eduard Bazardo gave up one run in two innings, striking out two before shutting the door on the Mariners' foes in Houston.

Next up for the Mariners is the series finale tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. prior to a trip to the South Side of Chicago to take on the White Sox.

Servais and Rodriguez's Mariners return home on the 25th of August for three games respectively against the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners to close out the month. The hope is that the Mariners' hitters, including the white-hot Rodriguez, continue to step up at the plate as the division race continues toward its inevitable crescendo in September.