We are in August, and the MLB Playoffs are right around the corner. Today, we will talk about why you must bet on the Seattle Mariners to make the playoffs and why it will happen.

The Mariners come into today with a record of 62-52 and are trailing the Texas Rangers by 5.5 games for first place in the AL West. Additionally, they are just two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the AL. Things have gone well for them recently as the Mariners swept the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game set in Anaheim before sweeping the San Diego Padres in two games at Petco Park. Now, the Mariners find themselves embroiled in a seven-game winning streak and are winnings of none of their last 10.

The Mariners have also improved their odds of making the playoffs, and even winning the division, according to the latest numbers on FanDuel. Amazingly, they are getting hot at the right time and starting to remind people of the team that streaked into the postseason last year.

Can they sneak into the playoffs for the second season in a row? We have three reasons why you must place a wager on the Mariners to make the playoffs.

The Seattle Mariners Have a Soft Schedule

The Mariners have won seven in a row and now will face the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. However, things get slightly easier after that. The Mariners will have four games at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals before enduring a tough three-game set at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros. Next, the M's will go to Guaranteed Rate Field for a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

The Mariners will host the Royals and the Oakland Athletics for a six-game homestand. Then, they will head to Queens for a three-game set with the New York Mets and Great American Ballpark for a series with the Cincinnati Reds before a tough four-game showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays.

But the Mariners welcome the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers for a six-game homestand. Finally, they end the season with a road trip against the Athletics and Rangers before concluding the regular season with the Astros and Rangers at home.

There are plenty of chances for the Mariners to gain ground in August. Moreover, the M's can also gain ground in the AL West. The odds for winning the AL West may be high for the Mariners. Regardless, their deficit is not too huge to overcome. The Mariners can shock the world if they can capitalize off their soft schedule.

They Have Great Pitching To Lift Them to the Playoffs

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Mariners recently promoted Emerson Hancock, one of their top pitching prospects, and he won in his first appearance on Wednesday. Yet, they are not short of amazing pitchers. The Mariners are second in the league in pitching. Moreover, their starters rank seventh in baseball, and their bullpen ranks second in the league.

Luis Castillo has persevered, with a 7-7 record and a 3.21 ERA. Meanwhile, George Kirby is 10-8 with a 3.32 ERA. Logan Gilbert is 10-5 with a 3.66 ERA. Also, Bryce Miller is 7-4 with a 4.20 ERA. The Mariners have three legitimate aces who could dominate a game at any moment, along with a solid pitcher that can eat innings.

The bullpen has been reliable. Significantly, Andres Munoz is 2-4 with six saves and 12 holds. Meanwhile, Justin Topa is 2-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 17 holds. Matt Brash is 8-3 with a 3.08 ERA, along with two saves and 16 holds. Likewise, Gabe Speir is 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 11 holds.

This pitching staff is among the best in baseball and a significant reason the Mariners will make the playoffs.

The Seattle Mariners Still Have Good Hitters

The Mariners are not crushing it consistently. However, they still have power. Julio Rodriguez is batting .257 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 68 runs. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez is hitting .232 with 16 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 45 runs. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .244 with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 48 runs. Also, Cal Raleigh is hitting .227 with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 53 runs.

The Mariners are 13th in the league in home runs and have the potential to take any pitch deep. Therefore, it is not wise to bet against them, as they are starting to gain traction as the season winds down.

Rodriguez has slowly recovered after a poor start to his season. Now, expect him to continue battering the baseball. The Mariners are winning in various ways, and their offense has become a major reason to this latest winning streak. Thus, expect them to continue raking and help prop Seattle to the playoffs.