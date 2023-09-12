The Seattle Mariners may not have sustained their stellar play in August into the month of September, but centerfielder Julio Rodriguez is still doing whatever he can to lead his team to victory. Despite suffering an 8-5 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night that keeps them out of a playoff spot for the time being, Rodriguez is the last Mariners player to blame, as he put up a 4-5 night at the plate, with one of those hits being a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to tie the game.

And in doing so, the Mariners star joined some exclusive company. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Rodriguez became just the fourth player in MLB history to join the 30 home run and 30 stolen bases club at age 22 or younger. He's joining a list full of elite stars, as in addition to Rodriguez, only Mike Trout (2012), Ronald Acuna Jr. (2019), and Alex Rodriguez (1998) have accomplished the aforementioned feat.

That, indeed, bodes well for Julio Rodriguez's chances of becoming an even more impactful player for the Mariners as he approaches the physical prime of his career. Two of the three players that were mentioned went on to win American League MVP honors, with both Trout and A-Rod taking home the award three times each. Meanwhile, Acuna may have yet to win the MVP award, but he is certainly one of the chief candidates to receive the acclaim come the end of the season alongside Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

It's easy to forget that this is just Rodriguez's second season in the big leagues, so for him to be doing this kind of damage early on in his MLB stint makes envisioning a Hall of Fame conclusion to his career easy. But at this point, Rodriguez will be focused towards doing whatever he can to ensure that the Mariners' great August doesn't go to waste.

Following his impressive 4-5 night against the Angels, Julio Rodriguez, in addition to having 30 home runs and 36 stolen bases on the year, is flashing .287/.342/.504 for a Mariners team that has needed every ounce of contribution from their star centerfielder.