The Seattle Mariners, after an uneven start to the 2023 season, have managed to climb their way to the top of the AL West over the likes of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, thanks in large part to Julio Rodriguez's incredible performances as of late. During the month of August, there was simply no stopping Rodriguez at the plate, with the Mariners centerfielder setting and breaking records left and right amid an insane hot streak.

Even during the Mariners' 6-3 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Rodriguez did his part in keeping his team afloat. During the fourth inning of that defeat, Rodriguez hit another home run to right-center field, tallying his 25th home run of the season. And in doing so, the Mariners star achieved another feat. He's the first player in MLB history to hit at least 25 dingers and steal at least 25 bases in each of his first two big league seasons, which is simply a marvelous achievement for the 22-year old centerfielder.

This historic achievement further justified the fact that Julio Rodriguez won the AL Player of the Month distinction for August, making him the first Mariners player to notch that feat since Nelson Cruz in April 2015. Nevertheless, Rodriguez, as incredible as he's been on an individual level, was quick to credit his teammates especially when the team went 21-6 last month.

“It’s definitely been a lot of work, but a lot of team effort, too, that we were all in together. It was pretty cool. It was a pretty cool month, and I'm just looking forward to keep building on to it,” Rodriguez said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

This is exactly the winning mentality that sets Julio Rodriguez apart from so many players of his caliber. But as humble as Rodriguez is, Mariners manager Scott Servais knows that the team needs more of the same from Rodriguez especially with the race for the AL West crown heating up between them, the Astros, and the Rangers.

“It has been dynamic. It's been awesome to watch. We need more of it,” Servais said.