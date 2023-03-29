The Seattle Mariners are readying for Opening Day and a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park. Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez penned a love letter to Mariners fans before Seattle embarks on a season with high expectations.

Rodriguez writes anecdotally about the ups and downs of his time before Seattle and the struggles he experienced during his rookie season. When all is said and done, he makes it clear why he is so excited for the upcoming season in a Mariner uniform.

“But man…when you find something good? Something you love? Hold on to it. Don’t let it go. And I love Seattle. It’s home. I feel embraced here, and I know how this city treats people who give their all.”

Mariners fans will fill with pride at their blossoming star expressing so much gratitude for his home away from home. The product from the Dominican Republic writes about how important trust was in leaving his home, and how in Seattle, he has found trust once again.

“They looked at me, a 16-year-old kid, and put their faith in who I thought I could be. That’s trust. You get me?? That’s trust.”

It only makes sense that Rodriguez has such pride in his team, as they took him in at such a young age and gave him full confidence in being himself. Now, he is already becoming the player that the Mariners expected he would be.

The Mariners prepare for Opening Day with the highest expectations they have had in a long time. After breaking a lengthy post-season drought last season, the Mariners and Julio Rodriguez have their eyes set on a deeper run into October.